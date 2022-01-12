x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Second time SeaWorld San Diego rescues sea lion found on SD highway

Almost a week ago, the adventurous sea lion appeared on the eastbound side of the freeway near SR-15.
Credit: SeaWorld
SeaWorld San Diego’s Rescue Team was contacted this morning by California Highway Patrol (CHP) and several members of the community about a sea lion spotted in the median on the 94 East highway, between Home Avenue and the 15. CHP reported the animal had crossed four lanes on the 94 East and then stopped in the median.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A sea lion that wandered onto state Route 94 in the Stockton area on Jan. 7, is now in recovery at the SeaWorld San Diego Rescue Center. 

Almost a week ago, the adventurous sea lion appeared on the eastbound side of the freeway near SR-15, about three miles from San Diego Bay and some eight miles away from the ocean, shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, said CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt. 

In a statement on Twitter, SeaWorld shared:

"Our veterinarians will continue to give him the rehabilitation he needs and will work with @NOAAFisheries to decide on whether he will return to his natural environment. This is the second time that authorities have called on SeaWorld to rescue this sea lion. 

He was returned back to the ocean by SeaWorld last November after completing his first rehabilitation. We are proud to continue our mission to help marine animals in need, rescuing over 39,500 animals to date."

Related Articles

WATCH RELATED: Sea lion rescue on San Diego freeway (January 2022)

In Other News

Sanitation Strike | Chula Vista City Council may declare a public health emergency