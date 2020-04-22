Search continues for missing San Diego woman who may have dementia

"Edwards has been getting forgetful and can’t remember where she lives. Edward may not remember she has her own apartment and could be seeking assistance at local shelters or even living homelessly. Edwards uses the bus and trolley systems, but usually gets around on foot," said Botkin.



Edwards is described as a 63-year-old black woman. She is 5’3”, weighs 100 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes.



If you have seen or had any contact with Edwards, please contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000.