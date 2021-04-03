U.S./Mexico Border Committees searching for answers in border crash in Imperial County

Pedro Rios, director of the American Friends Service Committee, is working with the Mexican consulate searching for answers.

CALEXICO, Calif — The thirteen people killed in the crash at the border Tuesday were among 44 people who entered the U.S. through a hole cut into the border fence with Mexico.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, surveillance video showed the Ford Expedition along with a Chevy Suburban going through the opening Tuesday. The Suburban carrying 19 passengers caught fire after entering through the gate. The Expedition carrying 25 passengers struck a tractor-trailer.

Pedro Rios, director of American Friends Service Committee, is working with the Mexican consulate searching for answers, noting that some will risk everything to come to the U.S. The Alliance San Diego is also involved.

“For us, it’s important for us to try to understand all the of the victims' situations whether they were farmers, workers going to work in the fields, or a case of undocumented migrants entering the U.S. to make their lives here," said Rios.

U.S./Mexico Border committees are asking for the community’s help in the search for more information in the deadly crash in Holtville. Ten of the 13 killed were identified as Mexican citizens, three from Guatemala.

“Anyone who have might of seen anything or know what led to the incident to contact authorities,” said Rios.

Mexican and Guatemalan consulates are also notifying family members of those involved in the crash.