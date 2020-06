Stan Neff, 72, was last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Troy Street in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Sheriff's Department needs your help finding a missing man suffering from dementia.

Stan Neff, 72, was last seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Troy Street in Spring Valley, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Neff is described as 5’8” and approximately 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing yellow pants and a white t-shirt. Neff also uses a cane to walk.