CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista Police investigators say dozens of hit-and-runs happen in the city daily, often times the suspect or suspects are never found.

That appears to be the case for a family in Chula Vista, who was inside their home on Spruce Road near Main Street at 5:55 a.m. on May 16, when a hit-and-run driver slammed into their car parked in their driveway.

The crash sounded the family’s SUV alarm. The Ring camera footage shows the driver stopping momentarily before kicking up dirt, driving in the front yard and taking off from another neighbor’s driveway.

“Unfortunately, we had some leads on this that did not pan out. They thought it was someone who visited a neighbor often, and whether that is true or not, the neighbor was not cooperative. We could not find that car returning to that area,” said Chula Vista Police Sgt. Tim Kahl, who’s been with the department for 19 years.

Part of the hit-and run-driver's car fell off as a result of the impact.

“It looked in the video like it was the front bumper, and that would’ve been great because potentially could’ve had the license plate on it, but it was just the liner of the wheel,” Kahl said.

Weeks later, black skid marks can still be seen on the sidewalk in front of the family’s home. The mother of the homeowner, whose car was hit, said her son’s car is still being repaired, and they still do not know who hit his car.

In the video, you can see woman rush out of the house moments after the hit and run as she waved to neighbors for help.

“Unfortunately, this is not uncommon. We have a lot of these every day,” said Sgt. Kahl.

Sgt. Kahl said investigators need the public’s help in providing license plate information, driver and vehicle details.

“This case is not closed, but it is suspended pending any additional information that we are able to obtain. There’s always potential that somebody could come forward and say 'hey, I know who that person is,'” Sgt. Kahl said.

Chula Vista Police stats reveal there were 823 hit-and-run reported cases last year.