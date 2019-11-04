SAN DIEGO —

A search was underway Thursday for a person that allegedly stole a dog from a Pacific Beach home. As of midday, the dog named Noodle had not been found.

Ring camera footage shows a man entering the front door of a home belonging to Kevin Cho and exiting with Noodle.

Cho admits that his front door was unlocked. He says he does know the person seen in the video but does not know why the man came in and took Noodle.

Cho said he made contact with the man Thursday morning and confirmed that Noodle is safe but doesn't know when or if he will get him back.

"Hopefully I can get my dog back safe and sound," said Cho.