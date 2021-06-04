Seaworld Aquatica opens for final season

Aquatica will be open daily for the final season from Friday, June 4 to Monday, September 6.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Aquatica San Diego has returned for its eighth and final season in 2021, with a combination of thrills and relaxation for the entire family. Experiences at Aquatica range from lounging on sandy beaches to splashing and playing in heated pools, to journeying down water slides.

Aquatica opened on May 29 and will be open daily for the final season from Friday, June 4 to Monday, September 6.

After the close of the 2021 Aquatica season, the development will continue on the new Sesame Place theme park, a nearly 17-acre park featuring Sesame Street in different exciting family rides, water slides, live character shows and parades.

Sesame Place San Diego will be the second Sesame Place in the nation and is slated to open in 2022.

In compliance with state safety guidelines for water parks, Aquatica will operate with enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, physical distancing, and face-covering requirements in certain areas.

Per state COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to California in-state visitors, and now out-of-state visitors will be required to show proof of a fully completed COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting June 15, Aquatica San Diego may return to usual operations with no COVID-19 restrictions. To learn more about SeaWorld and Aquatica San Diego's enhanced health and safety measures and what guests can expect when they arrive at the park, click here.