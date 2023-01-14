SeaWorld San Diego’s popular 'Inside Look' event is back this weekend

'Inside Look' returns to SeaWorld San Diego from Saturday, January 14 to Monday, January 16, to give guests an inside look at what goes into providing animal care.

SAN DIEGO — 'Inside Look' returns to SeaWorld San Diego from Saturday, January 14 to Monday, January 16, to give guests an inside look at what goes into providing world-class animal care.

Through engaging educational opportunities during the three-day event, guests will connect with SeaWorld animal care specialists and hear their personal stories about caring for our animals. Park visitors will also have special access to areas normally not open to the public, including the Rescue Center.

"It’s an opportunity to share what we do behind the scenes daily. These areas aren’t open every single day, and people get the opportunity to talk to the trainers and the animal care specialists that care for all the animals here at SeaWorld," said Kimberly Peterson, Curator of Rescue at Seaworld.

Inside Look is included with park admission. Event times are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Inside the SeaWorld Rescue Center: Guests will also have the very special opportunity to tour areas of SeaWorld Rescue Center, a back room of the park where the Rescue Team brings hundreds of rescued animals each year for rehabilitation. During this coveted experience, members of the SeaWorld Rescue team will share stories about recent rescues and tour guests through the Rescue Center, showing the animal care hospital and rehabilitation areas. In addition, guests will get an up-close look at the rescue truck and inflatable boat used in rescues.

During the tour, guests will see Freeway, the sea lion rescued in January 2021 from the 94 freeway. Guests will get an “inside look” into Freeway’s routine care and hear about his rescue and rehabilitation journey.

Inside Orca Encounter: Guests will meet and hear from dedicated animal care specialists who safeguard the health and well-being of our killer whales. Park guests will view a learning and training session between the orcas and their animal care team to understand better the dynamics of caring for SeaWorld’s most prominent residents.

Inside and Underwater at Turtle Reef: At the Turtle Reef exhibit, guests can watch zoological scuba divers interact with the turtles in the reef while educators share information and answer questions.

Inside Animal Care: In addition to the unique daily animal presentations, SeaWorld Animal Care Specialists will host special Trainer Talks where guests can learn about animal behaviors, feeding, and husbandry. These 10-minute presentations will be offered daily following Orca Encounter, Dolphin Adventures, and Sea Lion & Otter Spotlight presentations.

Meet Animal Conservation Ambassadors: Guests can learn and see various unique rescued animals during the Feathers, Scales, and Furry Rescue Tails presentation at Nautilus Amphitheater. This fun and educational presentation share the story of Conservation Ambassadors, animal care, and rescue. Guests will meet incredible rescued animals, such as marsupials, primates, and reptiles, and learn about their unique stories.

Connections with Conservation Partners: Inside Look will spotlight conservation organizations in the local community that SeaWorld partners with as a part of “Inside Look Connections” on Skytower Lawn. Organizations such as Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, Living Coast Discovery Center, Project Wildlife, and SeaWorld Rescue will have booths where guests can ask questions and learn about their important work.

To further enhance their Inside Look experience, guests can pick up an Inside Look passport and visit specific Inside Look locations for a unique stamp. Guests can also purchase an Inside Look Scavenger Hunt map that encourages people of all ages to learn new animal and park facts and stats by matching stickers with points of interest around the park and redeeming completed maps for a very special SeaWorld prize.