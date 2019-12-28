SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire & Rescue safely and quickly removed two park guests from Sea World's Tidal Twister. The call came in just after 10 p.m. on Friday.

SeaWorld released a statement to News 8 around 10:40 p.m. on Friday:

"Guest safety is our top priority. SeaWorld’s Tidal Twister roller coaster experienced an issue that required the assistance of the San Diego Fire & Rescue to help safely removed two park guests from the ride. The guest removal was conducted in accordance with the highest safety standards and practiced procedures. SeaWorld will conduct a thorough inspection of the ride in conjunction with the ride manufacturer and the state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health prior to re-opening. We apologize for any inconvenience this caused our guests."

The Tidal Twister debuted earlier this year.

RELATED: New SeaWorld roller coaster Tidal Twister debuts on Friday

RELATED: SeaWorld San Diego to open new roller coaster Tidal Twister in 2019