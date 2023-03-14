SeaWorld's newest Arctic Rescue rollercoaster will be the longest and fastest on the West Coast

The coaster is expected to open this spring.

SAN DIEGO — SeaWorld San Diego's newest attraction - Arctic Rescue - is almost ready for the public.

"Guests are going to love it. It’s the right level of thrill, the acceleration on the launches gets a little faster each time so guests get a real unique experience," said park president, Jim Lake.

The ride will take passengers on a an exhilarating journey as they race through the arctic climate to help animals in danger.

Riders will start their journey inside the Wild Arctic Exhibit before heading outside - all while straddling a snowmobile-style vehicle.

"The design is you’re on a snowmobile and you’re out on a rescue to help save the animals," says Lake.

The roughly 2-minute ride aims to raise awareness of the threats arctic sea life faces from climate change and global warming.

"The animals in the exhibit and the animals are just really, really incredible to look at and it’s great to learn about these animals and the impacts that they’re facing in today’s world," adds Lake.

The coaster is built on 2,800 feet of track. Riders will be lifted up as high as 30 feet in the sky and go at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, a first of its kind for the west coast.

The coaster is expected to open sometime this spring.