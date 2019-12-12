SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — For a group of female inmates at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility their time in jail is only intermission because the Old Globe Theatre is helping them create their second act while serving time behind bars.

Before the curtain call, Angela Carapia and Melissa Cibrian rehearsed their lines from William Shakespeare’s “The Winter’s Tale.”

“I can relate to him [the king] because I have had a lot of grudges against the people who have hurt me,” said Carapia.

Carapia and Cibrian are among the 13 inmates at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility as part of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reentry program.

“We don’t have any choices. We are told what to do, and in class, we can express ourselves,” said Cibrian.

The 12-week program is coached by the Old Globe’s master teaching artist, James Pillar. The program starts by studying the elements of Shakespeare’s works: loyalty, hate, love, betrayal, and power.

For the past three years, the Old Globe Theatre has been helping women speak their truth.

“This work, reflecting Shakespeare, is the best theater I have ever done. [It] means the most,” said Pillar.

Pillar has recreated the play into “Reflecting Shakespeare,” which allows the woman to self-reflect and write their own prose.

Each actor peels back a layer as they start to develop connections.

“It has helped me build different habits. I have been able to be a little more social, more of a team player,” said Cibrian.

The actors have also felt empathy to help them heal and their families.

“I am hoping, and I am praying they will forgive me and give me a second chance. This does not define me,” said Carapia.

This self-reflection is what the Sheriff’s said will not only help prepare them on the outside, but it will allow them to write their own next chapter.

“These ladies are able to take this out in the community and really maintain and find that coping skill they need,” said Rebecca.

“I have a voice and I am now using it and its amazing. I love it and we are all here changing things,” said Cibrian.

The Old Globe will next hold a pilot program at Donovan Correctional Facility Juvenile Hall. The Old Globe's Reflecting Shakespeare is also on three yards at California State Prison, Centinela.