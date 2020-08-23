2nd Annual Military Heroes Festival held in Liberty Station

Five hundred military families received things like groceries, school supplies and diapers for the kids.

SAN DIEGO — Liberty Station, the Rock Church and the USO teamed up on Saturday for the 2nd Annual Military Heroes Festival. This year’s festival was especially important because many families are struggling due to the pandemic.

Pastor Travis Gibson from the Rock Church said that around 500 military families line up and drove through to pick up much-needed supplies for the kids. Gibson said each family received, “practical gifts, practical supplies that take the burden and pressure off. There’s going to be clothing, raffle tickets for groceries and diapers for the kiddos.”

The Arcie family called it a real blessing. They just returned back to the United States from Japan and they said this event was exactly what they needed to start feeling like they are getting back to normal. “Seeing this type of event is really helping us out with the anxiety. We are very grateful to be back in the states,” they said.

While parents loaded up on necessities like diapers and produce, the kids got a drive-thru show with music and dancing.

Organizers told News 8, “We want to let them know that we support you, we love you and we want to serve you as well.”