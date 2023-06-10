Second Chance holds graduation ceremony for job readiness program

Fifteen graduates celebrated a major achievement by overcoming challenges and getting their lives on track to success.

SAN DIEGO — It was an exciting day at Second Chance, a San Diego non-profit organization, dedicated to helping individuals achieve sobriety, economic success, and eventual self-sufficiency.

Fifteen graduates celebrated their success at the ceremony. Council President Pro Tem Monica Montgomery delivered the keynote address to family members and supporters in attendance.

Second Chance offers a four-week job readiness program for formerly justice-involved individuals to build work skills, build self-esteem, and add critical skills to gain and retain employment.

Participants learn how to build a strong work ethic, the organization works with personal job placement, networking, financial literacy, and case management. Second Chance also gives participants access to computer labs as well as professional attire.

Second Chance has been operating since 1993. They work to provide effective solutions to reduce recidivism, unemployment, and homelessness. The organization empowers the individual to make sustainable positive change.

They do this through a combination of engagement, education, special training, and supportive services. These programs help to address issues with behavioral health, housing, transportation and substance abuse.