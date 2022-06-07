"Don't give up on life" | Second Chance non-profit provides jobs to those who were once incarcerated

Since he’s been released from jail, Decarlos Gonzalez graduated from the Second Chance Job Readiness Training Program.

SAN DIEGO — Second Chance has been serving employment needs in San Diego County since 1993. They provide a second chance to people who may have barriers to employment.

At one point in his life, Decarlos Gonzalez found himself on the wrong side of the law.

"I want to leave that in the past because that's not who I am today because people make mistakes. You can't dwell on our failures because we are good people," said Gonzalez.

Since he’s been released from jail, Gonzalez graduated from the Second Chance Job Readiness Training Program. Second Chance is a non-profit that provides people who were once behind bars with skills and resources to successfully re-enter the community and work force.

"A criminal justice sentence should not be a life sentence. The goal we should all have is for everyone to be able to thrive within our community," said Bill Payne, CEO of Second Chance.

Gonzalez now works at Framing Associates in National City. Debra McDowell is his boss.

"I give everybody a second chance whether you are incarcerated or from rehab or homeless, I give my card and tell you that you can work tomorrow. Anyone can walk through my doors," said McDowell.

"Don’t give up on life. I gave up. There were times I thought I didn’t even have a life," said Gonzalez.

Getting that job also meant hearing the bell ring, a ringing bell signifies that you've landed a job through Second Chance as all employees of the company gather around in full applause.

Gonzalez has aspirations to be a top member of the company.

"Because a lot of people counted me out. Me having this second chance at life, I never had no one that cared. I never had no one that said, 'you can do this, don’t stop pushing.' Having them behind me makes me go stronger everyday. I came through this program and thanks to Second Chance they helped me level my head and become a better man," said Gonzalez.

For more information on Second Chance and all the programs they offer, click here.