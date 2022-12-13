Thrifting is growing in popularity this holiday season in San Diego

Jungle Scout, an e-commerce research tool, reported 25% of people are planning to purchase secondhand gifts this year to save.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for ways to save this holiday season, secondhand shopping could help your wallet.

Experts said more people are shopping at thrift stores to buy their gifts.

Browsing the aisles at the new Salvation Army Thrift Store in Otay Mesa, not many shoppers wanted to share their thrift store finds until Cinthia Barron walked in the door.

“I wasn't supposed to come until later,” said Barron.

The South Bay mother doesn’t miss a day shopping at the thrift store.

“I love saving a dollar here and I love telling them. When they say, ‘where did you get your boots from?’ The thrift shop!,” said Barron.

She’s taking her love for thrifting and making it a family tradition.

“This year our family decided to do all our shopping at a thrift store. No one can buy new,” said the bargain shopper.

You can find gifts under $20 dollars. There is wall art, kids’ toys, ski boots, a set of gold pots and pans and scarves.

“This would be a great stocking stuffer and it’s $3.99,” said Barron.

Cinthia isn't alone, Jungle Scout, an e-commerce research tool, reports 25 percent of people are planning to purchase secondhand gifts this year to save money.

“Everything is so much more expensive,” said Barron. “I just don't want it hard on our wallets and everyone else's.”

People can also secondhand shop online. Deals were found on Nextdoor and on Facebook Marketplace, the popular kids’ toys, Squishmallows were being sold for $5!

Both platforms have neighborhood pages that post free items such as Buy Nothing.

When you shop at The Salvation Army the captain says not only are shoppers saving money but they're helping to save lives. Money spent at their thrift stores goes to the Adult Rehabilitation Center.

“Helps men and women who are having problems with drug and alcohol to transform their lives. So the things they donate help fund the program,” said Captain Willie Bland, The Salvation Army.

Not only is secondhand Santa affordable but it's sustainable.

“It may have been taboo years ago but now everyone wants to save the planet, it's cool,” said Barron.

You can also donate your gently used items to thrift stories in your area.