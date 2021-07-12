Secretary of Homeland Security visits port of entry at San Ysidro

The visit marked the first time Alejandro Mayorkas has visited the San Ysidro Port of Entry since becoming Secretary of Homeland Security.

SAN DIEGO — The Secretary of Homeland Security visited the San Ysidro Port of Entry Tuesday night with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. They both spoke about working together to keep travel and commerce thriving during the pandemic.

Alejandro Mayorkas spoke about multiple issues involving the border including migrants seeking asylum, keeping criminal activity in check and how the pandemic is affecting border control.

“Through the ports of entry, vehicular and foot traffic is open,” Mayorkas said.

This is the first time Mayorkas has visited the San Ysidro Port of Entry since becoming Secretary of Homeland Security. He said he wanted to visit with the men and women working to keep the border safe and he’s proud to partner with San Diego’s leadership to reopen the border.

“Already as you can see the amount of traffic, the number of people that are communicating and commuting through the port has reached the levels that preceded the imposition of Title 19 as a result of the pandemic that has caused so much pain and so much disruption,” Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas emphasized that non-essential travelers must be prepared to present proof of vaccination to federal officials when entering the United States. Starting Jan. 22, essential travelers will also need to provide proof of vaccination.

“I want to applaud San Diegans as well as residents of Tijuana for stepping up and getting vaccinated. With more than 75% of San Diegans being fully vaccinated and more than 85% of eligible San Diegans having received at least one shot, this is a statistic San Diegans can be proud of and a large reason why we’ve seen our economy reopen and things like border reopen for non-essential travel,” said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Gloria also spoke about plans to open another port of entry in Otay Mesa to help decrease border-crossing times. During the visit, Mayorkas said he wanted to speak directly to the migrant community as well, with an important message about the dangers of coming across the border.

“Individuals should not put their life savings in the hands of smuggling organizations because they are not safe. These individuals, prey on their vulnerability and we know all too well what happens on that journey,” Mayorkas said.