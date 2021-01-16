Security increasing at all state capitols ahead of inauguration

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — In addition to our local law enforcement already being in position and ready, all San Diego County employees working on Inauguration Day have been asked to work from home if possible just as a safety precaution.



National security is ramping up ahead of the Presidential Inauguration. Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief, National Guard Bureau says the safety perimeter is expansive. The FBI briefed Vice President Mike Pence on the safety plan.



"We are seeing an extensive amount of concerning online chatter,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray.



President-elect Joe Biden told reporters he feels safe amid threats, but U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Matt Miller says “We cannot allow a recurrence of the chaos and illegal activity that the United States and the world witnessed last week."



Outside the nation's capitol, there's newly installed razor wire atop 7-foot tall fences to help ensure the transfer of power goes smoothly. At California’s state capitol, there is a six-foot tall temporary fence to create a protective perimeter around the building.



"We're treating this very seriously and deploying significant resources to protect public safety,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom.



Newsom called up 1,000 National Guard troops to Sacramento as law enforcement braces for the possibility of civil unrest at state capitols throughout the nation following the deadly riots in Washington D.C. last week.



"We have the resources ready, should we or should they be required,” said San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore.



Sheriff Gore said the county isn't taking any chances. Although there have been no reported threats locally, deputies will be ready.



“We have the mechanisms in place, the structures in place,” Gore said.



Faith Leaders of San Diego will host a virtual vigil the day before the Inauguration calling for “Justice, Healing and Peace.” The group of Christian, Muslim, and Jewish communities say recent violence prompted them to do a prayer call in the spirit of nonviolence like Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



Of the 20,000 National Guard members in D.C. another 300 soldiers and airmen with the California National Guard will deploy to D.C. this weekend for inauguration safety.



Twenty troops based in Los Alamitos will provide chemical-biological agent detection on-site, with 5 service members trained in explosives.



Also the California Highway Patrol placed un-uniformed CHP personnel on tactical alert for an indefinite period to maximize resources to protect public safety as well as state buildings and infrastructure.