Watch Live | Security issue prompts closure of main gate at Naval Air Station North Island

The main gate at 3rd Street and the outbound gate at McCain Blvd are closed until further notice.

SAN DIEGO — The main gate and the outbound gate at North Island NAS are currently closed due to a security issue, according Kevin Dixon the Naval Base Coronado Public Affairs Officer.

The area around that gate has been evacuated. The main gate is located at 3rd Street and the outbound gate at McCain Blvd are closed until further notice.

At 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, officers at the main gate at Alameda and 3rd Street observed a vehicle with what they believed were bomb making materials and as a precaution the gate was closed along with the outbound gate as well, Dixon reported.

The driver of the vehicle has since been taken into custody. NCIS has launched an investigation.