RIDGECREST, Calif. — A magnitude 5.4 aftershock to the Ridgecrest Earthquake struck in the same area Friday morning, rattling areas across Southern California. It struck at 4.07 a.m. at a depth of around 4.3 miles, its epicenter 9.7 miles west of Searles Valley, according to a computer-generated report from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Seismologists at Caltech said Friday afternoon that Thursday morning's original quake, which had a magnitude of 6.4, actually struck along a pair of faults, one running northwest and one running northeast. They also said there is a roughly six percent chance of another quake of magnitude 6 or greater striking in the area, although they could not give any specific timeline of when such an event could potentially occur.

Several temblors greater than 3 magnitude hit the same region earlier Friday morning.

Then, at 5:38 a.m., a 4.1 magnitude aftershock struck, again at a depth of 4.3 miles, 9.4 miles west of Searles Valley, according to a computer-generated USGS report. It was followed 17 minutes later by a 3.7 magnitude temblor that hit at a depth of 3.7 miles.

There were no reports of injuries or damages stemming from the latest aftershocks.

Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday issued an emergency proclamation due to the effects of the earthquake near Ridgecrest in Kern County and continued aftershocks that have damaged infrastructure, homes and other structures and caused fires.

Fourth of July 6.4 earthquake rattles southern California Utility poles are damaged from an earthquake, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Trona, Calif. A strong earthquake rattled a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of aftershocks. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman) Pipes are damaged from an earthquake, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Trona, Calif. A strong earthquake rattled a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of aftershocks. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman) Merchandise lies on the floor at a Family Dollar store seen through a window after an earthquake Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Trona, Calif. A strong earthquake rattled a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of aftershocks. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman) Shattered glass lies on the floor at a vacant business after an earthquake, Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Trona, Calif. A strong earthquake rattled a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of aftershocks. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman) This photo provided by Adam Graehl shows food and other damaged merchandise on the floor at the Stater Bros. on China Lake Blvd., after an earthquake struck, in Ridgecrest, Calif., Thursday, July 4, 2019. The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks. (Adam Graehl via AP) This photo provided by Adam Graehl shows food that fell from shelves on the floor at the Stater Bros. on China Lake Blvd., in Ridgecrest, Calif., Thursday, July 4, 2019. The strongest earthquake in 20 years shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing injuries and damage in a town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks. (Adam Graehl via AP) This photo shows damage on Highway 178 in Ridgecrest, Calif., following an earthquake in the area Thursday, July 4, 2019. The earthquake shook a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada on Thursday, rattling nerves on the July 4th holiday and causing some injuries and damage in the town near the epicenter, followed by a swarm of ongoing aftershocks. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman)

Dramatic video on Friday showed a Good Morning America reporter caught in the aftershock while her camera was rolling.

Others flocked to social media to post about what they felt.

When the 6.4 earthquake struck on July 4, people from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion and took to social media to report it.

Multiple injuries and two house fires were reported in the town of 28,000. Emergency crews were also dealing with small vegetation fires, gas leaks and reports of cracked roads, said Kern County Fire Chief David Witt.