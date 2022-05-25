Semi-trailer fire forces I-8 closures near Alpine

x
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — No injuries were reported in a semi-trailer fire that forced several lane closures near Alpine Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to fire that sparked in a  trailer -- detached from a semi -- on Interstate 8 near Tavern Road around 4:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

Freeway traffic was diverted around the area at West Willows Road.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.

