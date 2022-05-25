Semi-trailer fire forces I-8 closures near Alpine

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — No injuries were reported in a semi-trailer fire that forced several lane closures near Alpine Wednesday.
Firefighters responded to fire that sparked in a trailer -- detached from a semi -- on Interstate 8 near Tavern Road around 4:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Freeway traffic was diverted around the area at West Willows Road.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the fire.
WATCH: Chopper over semi-trailer that caught fire, forcing I-8 closures near Alpine (May 25, 2022)