SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — During California's shelter in place order, San Diego neighbors are getting creative with how they spread cheer, and one of those ways is Christmas lights.

“Christmas lights bring joy to people,” said Robert Dmohowski, Oceanside resident.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Robert said he’s been isolated from neighbors and wanted to find a way to brighten spirits in his Oceanside neighborhood on South Pacific Street.

"People walk by and see them, and they might do the same,” said Dmohowski.

The neighborly love has spread across the county. In North Park at Adams Avenue and Arizona Street, Marilyn Shuster, shared holiday lights in her neighborhood. Lynn Pine in Rancho Del Rey in east Chula Vista also shared her holiday lights.

"If you’re stuck at home, what a better way to go in the garage, pull out your Christmas lights and put them up,” said Dmohowski.

In Olivenhain, they ring bells at 7 p.m. to say hello from a distance.

In Escondido a neighbor in Laurel Valley neighborhood put hearts on a stick and decorated her lawn with the love.

Renata Roles

Window hunts are trending, too. In Santee, teddy bears are found peeking out of windows, and in Rancho San Diego Pati Bruno De Palma shared a rainbow with the word “hope” written above it in a window.

“Being able to go by and bring a smile to their face and hey life goes on,” said Dmohowski.

Share ways you or your neighbors are sending love to each other. E-mail CBS8 Reporter Abbie Alford aalford@kfmb.com.