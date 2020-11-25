Senior Connection

Connecting with Seniors this Holiday Season

Connect with seniors this holiday season

CBS News 8 invites viewers to make a connection with a San Diego senior this holiday season. Covid restrictions at assisted living facilities, fears of travel, and the guidelines for social distancing from our elderly family members will leave many seniors isolated and alone/apart from family this holiday season.

We’re asking our viewers to connect with our seniors (a senior they don’t even know!) in a special way...by writing them an old-fashioned letter!

We know our seniors will really appreciate opening up a heartfelt message from someone they don’t even know.

Here's how:

Option #1

Email your letter to: connect@kfmb.com

Option #2