Breathing Room | New sensory friendly installation opening at The New Children’s Museum

SAN DIEGO — The New Children’s Museum in downtown San Diego is getting ready to open a new, sensory friendly installation this weekend. The museum commissioned Oceanside-based artist Michelle Montjoy for Breathing Room, a new sensory friendly installation that provides a calm respite in an otherwise highly interactive environment.

The first phase of the installation opened in June with the second phase opening to the public on September 10.

Breathing Room is a quiet space on the Museum’s main level. The first phase welcomed visitors with calming blue, grey and white colors and hanging textile sculptures made of repurposed T-shirts that gently move up and down, replicating breathing cycles.

The second phase of the installation includes, the artist’s creation of Hugs – oversized, stuffed sweater forms with weighted arms that offer a comforting embrace, and Pods - organic knitted forms children can climb into, read a book or take a calming break.

In addition to the Breathing Room installation, the museum has created a digital Sensory Guide with Xenia Sholl from Sensory Friendly San Diego. The guide includes 3-D tours, audio clips and visual guides that will help guests with neurodiversity, autism and other special needs navigate the Museum and locate spaces and services best suited for the experience they are looking for. The Sensory Guide will also become available on Sept. 10.

According to the museum, the second phase opening coincides with the Museum’s Accessibility Mornings program held on the second Saturday of every month from 8:30-9:30am. The monthly program provides free access to the museum for families who would benefit from a sensory friendly experience an hour before it opens to the public. Families attending Accessibility Mornings in September will be the first to experience the fully completed Breathing Room.