Resources and services for active duty military, veterans suffering with PTSD

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher’s recent announcement is yet another reminder of the mental health struggles many active-duty and veterans face each and everyday.

The announcement is resonating with some members of the military community who have experienced PTSD but struggled to seek help.

After risking their lives defending our country, many veterans, after combat, come home only to find out those sacrifices don‘t end when they return.

Many struggle with a life-long battle: mental health problems like post traumatic stress.

“About 90% of veterans coming to our doors are suffering from PTSD,” said Dr. Dustin Potash with Adjoin, an organization that helps homeless veterans.

As a veteran who dealt with PTSD himself, he is pushing for more mental health resources from legislators.

“They’re paired up with a case coordinator who tries everything they can to help them overcome those barriers, we believe in the housing first program so we believe in getting them into permanent housing so they’re not worried about trying to survive on the streets. but then they can now focus on their PTSD treatment,” said Potash

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs around 20% of the service members who served in Iraq have PTSD.

Potash says some of the symptoms veterans go through are flashbacks, intrusive memories, and nightmares, but one of the worst symptoms is avoidance.

“There’s veterans out there who are struggling with PTSD on the inside. It's one of those scars you can't see. And they have to make a living and they have to work so they're struggling everyday and still are struggling with their internal scars. They need help for that,” said Potash.

Potash also says while there are many treatment options available for veterans who are suffering from the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Processing the trauma and beginning the healing process is the first step.

For those looking for help you can also dial 2-1-1 to get quickly connected with the correct mental health service.

Resources

PTSD Treatment Programs

All Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers provide PTSD treatment, and many locations around the county offer specialized PTSD programs.

All Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Centers provide PTSD treatment, and many locations around the county offer specialized PTSD programs. Care for Women Veterans

Many VA Medical Centers offer mental health programs specifically for women Veterans. Learn about these services and the role of the Women Veterans Program Manager, the advocate for women's care at every Medical Center.



Many VA Medical Centers offer mental health programs specifically for women Veterans. Learn about these services and the role of the Women Veterans Program Manager, the advocate for women's care at every Medical Center. Vet Centers

Many Veterans and their families use Vet Centers, often staffed by Veterans, for support. These community-based centers focus on counseling and services to help with the transition from military to civilian life or after military trauma. Learn more about Vet Center programs and ways to connect.

Many Veterans and their families use Vet Centers, often staffed by Veterans, for support. These community-based centers focus on counseling and services to help with the transition from military to civilian life or after military trauma. Learn more about Vet Center programs and ways to connect. VA Benefits and Claims

The claims process can be complicated, but don't let that stop you from applying for the VA benefits you may be entitled to. There are Department of Veterans Affairs, nonprofits, and state agencies that can help.