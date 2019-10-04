CARLSBAD, Calif. — Hall of famers and world champions with centuries of experienced gathered Tuesday night at the La Costa Glen for a game of table tennis.



For some, it had been 55 years since they played mixed doubles table tennis. For others, they play table tennis five days a week.



“They still play five days a week for the last 59 years. That is a lot,” said Rod McLachlan, a ranked table tennis player.



But one thing the senior citizens at La Costa Glen senior community ask for is that you don’t call it ping pong.



Mike Wallenfel, who is 84-years-old and has gone through two open heart surgeries, started the table tennis club at the center. He and his wife started playing in their home country of Hungry and have played around the world for more than five decades.

“If you don’t have the feel of the ball, you can’t play. I love the game,” he said.



McLachlan was ranked and used to play with Si Wasserman, another ranked table tennis player, back in the day.



“You can’t take it out of us. It is competition but fun competition,” said McLachlan.



The games are not only competitive but also good for the heart.



“Table tennis, I don’t think I would still be living if I had not continued playing,” said Wasserman.

Research shows the brain sport is good for eye concentration, reflexes and quickness.



“It is a sport that makes you concentrate,” said Wallenfel. The sport also rallies table tennis legends together each week.



“I love it. It is good exercise. We are senior citizens. It is camaraderie. We are not here to play championships. It is blood and guts,” said McLachlan.



Mike Wallenfel coaches table tennis lessons each week at La Costa Glen.