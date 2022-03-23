CBS 8's Shannon Handy and her daughter preview the brand new Sesame Place

The former Aquatica location opens this Saturday, March 26.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The highly anticipated Sesame Place in Chula Vista is scheduled to open on Saturday, March 26th. It’s the first theme park of its kind on the West Coast.

The park is located where Aquatica used to be. Aquatica shut down in 2021.

"We have all of our water slides that are now Sesame Street themed with all your favorite characters and we have all new dry rides including a roller coaster. It's so fun for the entire family," said Erika DiProfio, the Vice President of Marketing.

Sesame Place features 18 Sesame Street-themed rides and exciting water attractions, including a family-friendly rollercoaster, wave pool and lazy river, plus rides and water slides.

In addition, Sesame Place has partnered with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), a global leader in online training and certification programs, to be designated as a Certified Autism Center (CAC). Sesame Place Team Members will receive specialized training to ensure they have the requisite knowledge, skills, temperament, and expertise to cater to all children, including those with autism and special needs. Training focuses include sensory awareness, motor skills, autism overview, program development, social skills, communication, environment, and emotional awareness.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at sesameplace.com.

Right now, single say entry and season passes are on sale through Friday, March 25th.