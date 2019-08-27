NATIONAL CITY, Calif — Fire crews responded to a fire in National City on Hoover Avenue, northeast of the intersection of Interstate 5 and SR-54, that damaged at least 20 vehicles.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m and the flames could be seen

from the I-5 and nearby streets. Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m., but police encouraged people to avoid the area due to continuing street closures.

Police were encouraging home and business owners in the area to turn off their air conditioning and stay indoors.