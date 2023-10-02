North County Fire: 1 dead; 2 injured in Fallbrook shooting

FALLBROOK, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's and additional first responders responded to reports of several people suffering from gunshot wounds in Fallbrook Friday afternoon.
At least one person was confirmed to have died on the scene due to gunfire, and at least two others were injured, according to Captain John Choi with North County Fire Protection District.
Authorities were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon report around 2:44 p.m. in the 3000 block of Reche Road in the Fallbrook area, according to Sheriff's records.
Aerial video from Chopper 8 showed dozens of Sheriff's patrol units surrounding an address reported to be Atkins Nursery. The nursery supplies avocados and other fruits, according to their Facebook page.
Firefighters with North County Fire Protection District arrived on the scene and discovered "several patients with gunshot injuries," a tweet from North County Fire Department detailed.
Incident logs from Cal Fire San Diego showed at least one person was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.
Officials urged people in the area to avoid the scene and closed Reche Road from Rabbit Hill to Scooter Lane.
No suspect was in custody.
This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.
