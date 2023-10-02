North County Fire: 1 dead; 2 injured in Fallbrook shooting

San Diego Sheriff's and North County area firefighters responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and found several people suffering gunshot wounds.

FALLBROOK, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's and additional first responders responded to reports of several people suffering from gunshot wounds in Fallbrook Friday afternoon.

At least one person was confirmed to have died on the scene due to gunfire, and at least two others were injured, according to Captain John Choi with North County Fire Protection District.

Authorities were dispatched to an assault with a deadly weapon report around 2:44 p.m. in the 3000 block of Reche Road in the Fallbrook area, according to Sheriff's records.

Aerial video from Chopper 8 showed dozens of Sheriff's patrol units surrounding an address reported to be Atkins Nursery. The nursery supplies avocados and other fruits, according to their Facebook page.

Firefighters with North County Fire Protection District arrived on the scene and discovered "several patients with gunshot injuries," a tweet from North County Fire Department detailed.

Incident logs from Cal Fire San Diego showed at least one person was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Officials urged people in the area to avoid the scene and closed Reche Road from Rabbit Hill to Scooter Lane.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of an incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries. @SDSOFallbrook is also on scene. Please avoid this area. Reche Road is currently closed from Rabbit Hill to Scooter Lane. pic.twitter.com/FHMOxBFF1q — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) February 10, 2023

No suspect was in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.