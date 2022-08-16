Several San Diego area school districts welcome students back to class

"It's the first day of school! We're excited to come back together as a true community," said Ocean Knoll Principal Claudia Bugarin.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Summer break has come to an end for students in several districts across the San Diego area. Tuesday was their first day back at school.

CBS 8 talked to parents and students at Ocean Knoll Elementary in Encinitas.

The Frederick family dropped of their daughter Hema for her first day at school in America. Her parents said she was adopted from India.

"She grew up in an orphanage," said her mom, Marico Frederick. "They didn't have a school where she lived. Now she is starting at Ocean Knoll for the first time."

She is excited for her daughter to make new friends at school.

"I'm looking forward to truly coming together and connecting," said Ocean Knoll Principal Claudia Bugarin. "I'm looking forward to field trips, joining some of our students on those trips that really make memories in elementary school amazing."

Some parents noted how this is the first school year in a couple of years where things are back to normal.

"It's mixed emotions with our kids back at school, kind of a change of pace, back to the normal routine," said dad James Baxter.

He has two kids, a 5th grader and an 11th grader.

"Last year was kind of the first year back to somewhat normalcy, but this year definitely feels like we're 100 percent back to normal," he said.