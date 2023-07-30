Several San Diego County parks closed due to extreme heat

El Capitan Preserve in Lakeside, Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center, and Mt. Gower County Preserve in Ramona will be closed from August 1-31.

SAN DIEGO — Five San Diego County parks will be closed in August due to expected high temperatures.

The closures are undertaken each year and provide Department of Parks and Recreation staff an opportunity to conduct maintenance, including trail restoration, according to the department. The work is generally performed in the early morning or evening hours when the weather is cooler.

El Capitan Preserve in Lakeside, Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center, and Mt. Gower County Preserve in Ramona will be closed from August 1-31. In addition, Agua Caliente and Vallecito County parks near Anza Borrego are closed all summer and will reopen Labor Day weekend.

County officials recommended the following safety precautions for those planning to go hiking during the hot summer months:

Let someone know where you will be and when you plan to return;

Hike with others, never alone;

Leave dogs at home for difficult hikes; even "easy" hikes might be too much for your dog when the air or ground is too hot;

Take plenty of water to stay hydrated. Rangers recommend one liter (about a quart) for every 2 to 3 miles;

Wear sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses;

Take breaks in the shade, if possible;

Take a fully charged mobile phone, map, and/or GPS;

Wear lightweight, light-colored, ventilated clothing;

Bring along a warm jacket if you plan to stay out after dusk;

Wear sturdy shoes with traction for slippery rocks;

Follow all posted safety rules;

Bring ample food, a flashlight, a first aid kit, a multi-purpose tool, and a whistle.

Know your limitations; choose trails that match your level of physical fitness and areas where you won't get lost.

Monday was forecast to cool down, with a high near 88 degrees. Conditions were expected to be partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a 50% chance of precipitation. That night, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

According to the NWS, conditions are expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low of around 72 degrees and a 20% chance of precipitation.

"Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," NWS forecasters warned. "Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."

For additional information on visiting San Diego County parks, click here.