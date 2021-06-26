Shark bites swimmer off Northern California beach

PACIFICA, Calif. — Authorities say a great white shark bit a swimmer's leg in the waters off the Northern California coast on Saturday.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's office says the 35-year-old man was able to swim to shore at Grey Whale Cove State Beach and was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injury.
The man told authorities he believed he was bitten by a 6- to 8-foot-long great white shark. Authorities shut access to the beach as a precaution.
