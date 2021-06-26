x
Shark bites swimmer off Northern California beach

The man told authorities he believed he was bitten by a 6- to 8-foot-long great white shark.
Credit: Uryadnikov Sergey - stock.adobe.com

PACIFICA, Calif. — Authorities say a great white shark bit a swimmer's leg in the waters off the Northern California coast on Saturday. 

The San Mateo County Sheriff's office says the 35-year-old man was able to swim to shore at Grey Whale Cove State Beach and was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injury. 

❗️Grey Whale Cove State Beach is now CLOSED: At 9:15 this morning, a 35-year-old man was swimming off of Grey Whale Cove State Beach when he was bitten in the right leg by a 6-8 foot great white shark. The male was able to swim to shore and medical aid was summoned. The male was transported to Stanford for treatment.

Posted by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, June 26, 2021

The man told authorities he believed he was bitten by a 6- to 8-foot-long great white shark. Authorities shut access to the beach as a precaution.

