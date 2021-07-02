Shark spotted offshore near Oceanside Pier

The sighting of an approximately 9-foot long shark swimming 300 yards offshore near the Oceanside Pier was confirmed by the Lifeguard Sergeant.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A shark was spotted offshore in Oceanside on Sunday according to a statement by the Oceanside Fire Department Lifeguard Division.

The sighting was of an approximately 9-foot long shark swimming 300 yards offshore near the Oceanside Pier was confirmed by Oceanside officials. The type of shark species was unknown.

The Oceanside Fire Department Lifeguard Division announced the following precautions to ensure the safety of beachgoers:

Made PA’s to warn individuals in the water,

posted signage warning beachgoers of the sighting,

responded a vessel to the area to investigate further,

notified neighboring agencies.

Oceanside officials reiterated that sightings are rare along our coastline and when seen, these animals are typically just passing through our waters.