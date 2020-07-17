x
Sharks spotted within 40 yards of shore off Coronado beach

The sightings were reported to lifeguards Thursday between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to a statement from the city.
CORONADO, Calif. — Reports of shark sightings off Coronado Beach led the city to issue warnings to the public today to be aware of potential activity in the waters.

The sightings were reported to lifeguards Thursday between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to a statement from the city.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated they saw four sharks, ranging from six to 10 feet in length. One shark was also observed by a lifeguard using a personal water craft, the city said.

The sharks were reported within about 40 yards of the shore in the South Beach area, according to the city. As a result, warning signs have been posted along the beach, per city protocol, and the Coronado Fire Department advised beachgoers to swim in areas near staffed lifeguard towers. 
Coronado Lifeguards received a few shark sighting reports on Thursda... y, July 16, that resulted in warning signs being put in place. The sightings were from 5:30 to about 7 p.m. and the sharks ranged in size from 6-10 feet long. All were within about 40 yards of shore and they were in the South Beach area.
