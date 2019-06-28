Coronado lifeguards are carefully monitoring local waters after sightings of at least two juvenile white sharks on Wednesday and Thursday.

The sharks were at least a quarter to a half-mile offshore and did not appear to be engaging swimmers or showing any signs of engaging swimmers.

Beaches have not been closed.

“Under existing protocol, the City was not required to close the beach or publicly report the sightings,” said City Manager Blair King. “However, the City feels it’s important for the community to know that it takes these types of sightings seriously and is carefully monitoring the waters off Coronado. We also are working with Chris Lowe at the Shark Lab to find out more about the separate sightings and what might be going on.”

A San Diego Fire Department helicopter spotted at least two 4-5-foot long white sharks off the Coronado’s coast. A Lifeguard continued to follow the sharks on Thursday afternoon as they headed north toward Point Loma.

Two Coronado Lifeguards spotted possibly the same sharks on Wednesday, June 26.

The sharks did not approach the shore and were not considered threatening.