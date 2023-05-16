Sheared fire hydrant causes flooding, mudslide in Hillcrest near SR-163

Water overflowed over an embankment and caused a mudslide on SR-163 Tuesday morning.

SAN DIEGO — Crews are working to contain a broken fire hydrant in Hillcrest after it was struck by a truck Tuesday morning. The hydrant is located in the parking lot of the Ralphs and Trader Joe's on University Avenue.

San Diego fire crews were on the scene and had a difficult time finding the shut-off valve and at times, they appeared to be swimming in the water as they were trying to stop the water flow.

The water was shooting over 50 feet into the air, causing massive flooding in the parking lot, and flowing into the underground parking area, as well. Some of the water also spilled over the embankment, causing what appeared to be a mudslide on SR-163 near Washington Street.