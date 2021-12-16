Emergency shelters open across San Diego due to cold weather conditions

News 8 found a line of several dozen women and children outside the San Diego Rescue Mission shelter Thursday evening.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Emergency shelters are open across San Diego County to provide additional warm beds for the homeless during the cold weather.

News 8 found a line of several dozen women and children outside the San Diego Rescue Mission shelter Thursday evening.

One woman told us, "Oh, yes. I've been here a couple of days and yeah, this is the mission. They are a lifesaver!”

Rescue Mission vice president of programs Paul Armstrong explained,

"We operate every day, a shelter that can serve up to 60 women and women with children,” said Paul Armstrong, vice president of programs at Rescue Mission. “For the inclement weather we expand that, add an additional ten beds to get more people off the street faster,"

It's appreciated. One woman in line spent Wednesday night outside; she was glad to have this option.

"I was out last night, and it was cool, and I decided to come back tonight, hopefully it'll work out."

Father Joe's Villages Shelter, a few blocks away, has room for many more, including men.

However, you can look out and see many tents and tarps lining the streets nearby, too.

One man said, “It’s cold but I got a tent and a tarp for over my tent; it keeps me warm.”

Another tent-dweller said the shelters are too regulated; the beds are too close together.

"Your bunk is right next to the next guy, double bunk and everybody's business is their business,"

He went on to say it reminds him of days behind bars.

"Dude! That's jail! Prison release! I didn't get released and free to be in jail again,"

So, he'd rather sleep out alongside the road.

The shelters are near capacity, but we're told that if someone comes knocking, they'll find room.