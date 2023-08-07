SD Sheriff investigating fatal fire at Mt. Helix home

Firefighters located an elderly woman inside the home, but she did not survive her injuries.

SAN DIEGO — Authorities were investigating a deadly fire that broke out Saturday in La Mesa, resulting in the death of an elderly woman.

The fire broke out Saturday around 12:15 p.m. in the 9100 block of Lavell Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene after receiving a call that smoke was emanating from behind a house on Lavell Street.

Upon arrival, they found a woman who had escaped, then attempted to rescue another woman trapped upstairs, but was pushed back by smoke and flames, according to the sheriff's department.

Firefighters located the elderly woman, who had succumbed to her injuries. The woman who escaped the fire was later determined to be the granddaughter of the victim.

She was treated at the scene and released. No deputies or firefighters were injured.

The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death once her family has been notified.