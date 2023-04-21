Sheriff's Bomb Arson squad investigating house fire that killed three in El Cajon

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the fire that broke out just before midnight.

EL CAJON, Calif. — Three people are dead and one more is injured after a fire ripped through a home in El Cajon on North Anza Street. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the fire that broke out just before midnight on Thursday.

The Battalion Chief on scene told CBS 8 that the Sheriff’s Department will be handling the death investigation and that the Bomb Arson squad was called to the scene to investigate as well.

While putting out the flames, firefighters found a deceased person inside the home. The Medical Examiner's Office is expected to identify the three victims, as well as determine the cause and manner of death once their families have been notified.

During a briefing with the media the Battalion Chief said, “Fire has been knocked down. We're waiting for Sheriff Bomb Arson to conduct an investigation due to the loss and the structure. When they give us the all clear we'll go ahead and finish it extinguishing it. Units from San Miguel Santee, Lakeside, and El Cajon as well as AMR ambulance and an AMR supervisor are on scene now.”

Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Detectives responded to the scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit is a regional resource that investigates fires involving suspicious circumstances, serious injuries, and death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.