San Diego County Sheriff's Department Recruiting Open House Saturday, June 4

You can apply in person or talk to the people who have the job you're interested in and make it a family event.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department will hold a community open house Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southwestern College in Chula Vista. There will be food, giveaways, face painting for the kids, music, ASTREA helicopter landing, K-9 demonstration, voluntary workouts and more.

The Sheriff's Department says they offer great pay and benefits.

Location:

Sheriff's Recruiting Open House

Saturday, June 4

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

DeVore Stadium at Southwestern College

900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista

Job Vacancies:

Deputy Sheriff

Helicopter Mechanic

Emergency Services Dispatcher Trainee

Emergency Services Dispatcher

Licensed Mental Health Clinician

Chief Mental Health Clinician

Licensed Vocational Nurse

Nurse

Recreational Therapist

Senior Fingerprint Examiner

Stock Clerk

Storekeeper

Laundry Worker

Administrative Clerks   

WATCH RELATED: New jobs program aims to boost employment in underserved communities (Feb 2, 2022)

    

