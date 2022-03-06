San Diego County Sheriff's Department Recruiting Open House Saturday, June 4

You can apply in person or talk to the people who have the job you're interested in and make it a family event.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department will hold a community open house Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southwestern College in Chula Vista. There will be food, giveaways, face painting for the kids, music, ASTREA helicopter landing, K-9 demonstration, voluntary workouts and more.

You can apply in person or talk to the people who have the job you're interested in and make it a family event. The Sheriff's Department says they offer great pay and benefits.

#SaveTheDate Join us on Saturday, June 4 for the @JoinSDSheriff Open House at Southwestern College's DeVore Stadium in Chula Vista. Talk to our deputies and professional staff about job opportunities with @SDSheriff. For more info, visit https://t.co/CCtunwhKmx. @SWCareerCenter pic.twitter.com/SenkCleKOX — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 28, 2022

Location:

Sheriff's Recruiting Open House

Saturday, June 4

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

DeVore Stadium at Southwestern College

900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista

Job Vacancies:

Deputy Sheriff

Helicopter Mechanic

Emergency Services Dispatcher Trainee

Emergency Services Dispatcher

Licensed Mental Health Clinician

Chief Mental Health Clinician

Licensed Vocational Nurse

Nurse

Recreational Therapist

Senior Fingerprint Examiner

Stock Clerk

Storekeeper

Laundry Worker

Administrative Clerks