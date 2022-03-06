San Diego County Sheriff's Department Recruiting Open House Saturday, June 4

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department will hold a community open house Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southwestern College in Chula Vista. There will be food, giveaways, face painting for the kids, music, ASTREA helicopter landing, K-9 demonstration, voluntary workouts and more.
You can apply in person or talk to the people who have the job you're interested in and make it a family event. The Sheriff's Department says they offer great pay and benefits.
Location:
Sheriff's Recruiting Open House
Saturday, June 4
10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
DeVore Stadium at Southwestern College
900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista
Job Vacancies:
Deputy Sheriff
Helicopter Mechanic
Emergency Services Dispatcher Trainee
Emergency Services Dispatcher
Licensed Mental Health Clinician
Chief Mental Health Clinician
Licensed Vocational Nurse
Nurse
Recreational Therapist
Senior Fingerprint Examiner
Stock Clerk
Storekeeper
Laundry Worker
Administrative Clerks
