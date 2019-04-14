VISTA, Calif. —

The suspect in the shooting at a Vista home that left a woman dead on Saturday is the woman's own husband, authorities said Sunday afternoon.



Sheriff's deputies arrested 57-year-old Andrew Thomas Smith of Vista in connection with the death of 59-year-old Jean Moore Smith, his wife, Lt. Michael Blevins of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.



Andrew Smith was booked into the Vista Detention Center, where he was being held without bail on suspicion of murder.



Deputies were dispatched just before 6 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting at a home at 475 1/2 Rancho Vista Road, where they found Jean Smith suffering from severe injuries and detained her husband.



Paramedics rushed the woman to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. Saturday, Blevins said.



The sheriff's Homicide Unit asked anyone with any information regarding the incident to call (858) 285-6330.