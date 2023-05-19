San Diego Sheriff's searching for man who groped 12-year-old girl in Santee

According to detectives, a 12-year-old student from Chett F. Harritt School was walking towards the park when a man approached her and touched her chest.

SANTEE, Calif. — The San Diego Sheriff's Department is searching for a man accused of groping a child in Santee.

The incident occurred Thursday at around 4:00 p.m. near Big Rock Park in the 8100 block of Arlette Street. According to detectives with the sheriff's department, a 12-year-old student from Chett F. Harritt School was walking towards the park when a man approached her and inappropriately touched her chest.

A friend who was with the victim at the time of the incident attempted to push the suspect away. The man reportedly fled the scene on an electric black and gray scooter, going eastbound towards Mesa Road.

The suspect was described as a 20-year-old Hispanic man, 5'7'' tall, weighing about 160 pounds. He has short hair and a mustache, last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants.

After the incident, the child went home and told her mother who then immediately called the Santee Sheriff's Station.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies immediately searched the area but did not find the man.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department is now handling the investigation.

If you were in the area at the time of the incident and or if you have information or surveillance video that could be helpful to this case, call the San Diego County Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

