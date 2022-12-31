Sheriff's SWAT Team finds three dead in Lakeside mobile home complex

Two women and a man dead inside a home in Lakeside.

SAN DIEGO — In what investigators believe was a murder/suicide, a man shot two women to death inside a home in Lakeside before turning the gun on himself, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies dispatched just before 11:30 p.m. Friday to a home in the 13500 block of Interstate 8 Business, on a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon, made the discovery, said Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

"Upon arrival, deputies learned a male might have shot a female after an argument and both were believed to still be inside the residence," Steffen said. "Upon making entry, deputies discovered two deceased females in their late 50s and a deceased male in his late 50s."