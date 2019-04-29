SAN DIEGO — Lori Kaye, the woman killed on Saturday when a gunman entered the Chabad of Poway Synagogue in San Diego, had deep ties to several communities – including the Chargers football team.

Through those connections, she met Rick Schloss, a longtime San Diego public relations specialist. The two had been friends for more than 30 years.

“She’s a hero, and it’s just terrible,” Schloss said, adding his friend was “just charming. She’s a great mother. Her and [her husband] Howard loved each other. Hannah is their daughter, she goes to UCLA. She had a really outgoing, vivacious personality.”

Schloss met Kaye through her father, Dr. Dick Gilbert, when Schloss was working for the then San Diego Chargers. The two met on Sunday, the day after Kaye was killed.

“There’s a lot of support from people, a lot of former players,” Schloss said, noting guys like Bill Walton and Dan Fouts have reached out to check-in on Gilbert and Kaye's family.

Schloss said he last spoke with Kaye just days before she was killed. She reached out to console him about the recent death of his wife.

Lori had two sisters, one of whom Schloss spoke with in the days following her untimely death.

“She said, you know, ‘We need people to love my father and love our family,’” Schloss said.

Kaye’s memorial service is set for 2 p.m. Monday at Chabad of Poway Synagogue.

