Two dead after shooting in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating a reported shooting in downtown San Diego Wednesday afternoon.

The initial reports came in around 3 p.m. in the area near the 1400 block of Island Avenue in the East Village neighborhood.

SDPD watch commander has confirmed that two individuals were found dead inside an apartment after responding.

The heavy police presence is outside of the Spire San Diego apartment building located at 1475 Island Avenue.

The SDPD watch commander also reported to CBS 8 after 4:00 p.m. that there is a vehicle stop on northbound Interstate 805 near Interstate 15 where there is a suspect that "we believe to be related" to the double homicide incident in the East Village.