San Diego Sheriff's deputies on scene of shooting in Jamul

JAMUL, Calif. — San Diego Sheriff's Department deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Jamul.

The shooting incident has been reported on the 15700 block of Lyons Valley Road, according to the sheriff’s department Twitter page.

There is one gunshot victim who has been taken to a nearby hospital.

Also responding to the scene is the Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail/SWAT. There are reports of a possible barricaded suspect.

