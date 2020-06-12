Shoppers stock up before stay-at-home order goes into effect

News 8 visited the College Grove Target where lines were long and the shelves of toilet paper and paper towels are empty.

SAN DIEGO — It's a busy shopping weekend, but this time it isn’t just for holiday shopping. San Diegans are preparing for the stay-at-home order going into effect Sunday night.

As the county is set to begin the stay- at-home order, the 25% capacity cap at all retail stores has many San Diegans thinking ahead when it comes to shopping.

“People should’ve learned from the first time, I’m actually surprised to see the shelves getting empty,” said Heather Hernandez.

News 8 visited the College Grove Target where lines were long and the shelves of toilet paper and paper towels were empty. More shoppers are picking up essentials items and getting holiday gifts out of the way.

Lorena Mercato of Bonita says thinking about what she experienced in March, long lines and empty shelves; she needs to get her necessities now. Mercato waited for 35 minutes in the check-out line.

We spoke to Melissa Burley, a personal shopper, helping those who can’t risk COVID-19 exposure.

She says she won’t take the risk, which is way she waits in order pick-up.