Short lines at San Diego airport the Sunday after Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO — The Sunday after Thanksgiving is always a busy day for travel on the roads and in the air. For those traveling in and out of San Diego International Airport, Sunday's travel experience was a pleasant one.

“Definitely was expecting some busyness but there wasn’t any at all,” said Jack Lugendry. He wasn’t the only college student returning to school with an easy travel day.

“It was a lot less busy than I thought it would be,” said Isabella Morrison.

She got to the airport two hours before her flight in San Jose expecting long security lines but was met with the opposite.

The security line in Terminal 1 of the San Diego International Airport was short during the afternoon. The baggage claim saw the normal airport rush. This was not the case the day before Thanksgiving when passengers saw long wait times.

According to a AAA travel survey, San Diego was the number one destination for Southern California travelers this Thanksgiving weekend.

AAA suggests checking your car before making the trip home.