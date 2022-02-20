Showing Superheroes of color at San Diego’s 'Black Com!x Day'

Black comic book creators and artists show off their work at the fourth annual Black Com!x Day, a two-day Black History Month event.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — It’s an event showcasing some new and old Black comic book characters.

“I love to see the action adventure, lasers, aliens, capes, masks, the whole nine,” said Black Com!x Day founder Keithan Jones.

Moving the event from the Malcolm X Library 4 years ago to now, Balboa Park's World Beat Center, Jones says the annual Black Comix Day has come a long way.

"Let's have a party and read some comics and look at some art and eat some food and listen to some music,” Jones said.

I’m at Day 1 of Black Comix Day at the @worldbeatcenter @BalboaPark 🦸🏾‍♀️ Such a cool event highlighting Superheroes of color and Black #Comic creators, writers and artists. The event is free and 10-6pm on Sunday🦹🏽‍♀️ @CBS8 Pink Costumes not required💖 #BlackHistoryMonth #BlackComixDay pic.twitter.com/APki7VbADx — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) February 20, 2022

The event is different from San Diego's Comic Con and is held during Black History Month to highlight Black superheroes.

"It's in the music, it is in the writing, and it is in the creating, and it's all about us, and it's all about us as black folks and everyone can come. It is important that we see our own Superheroes,” said Makeda Cheatom, World Beat Center founder.

You can't see his face, but comic creator Project Phantom is dressed in all black and green costume with a full facemask.

Marcus D. Newsome says he created Compton’s only superhero in his Lightning Strike book.

“Lightning Strike is about a kid from Compton, who was struck by lightning during a football game and fell into a coma and gained superpowers and almost like the Matrix, has to decide whether he’ll use his powers for good or evil,” Newsome said.

Black Comix Day is a place to see diverse and full-figured designs, get the author's autograph or buy some cool artwork.

The event was exciting for Trevis Thomas and his son Theodore and his girlfriend, who came to see a particular comic artist. family to see up close.

“I love comics, and I wanted to hear the origin story of these comics from the artist themselves. There’s incredible talent that is in the room right now, there is so much, it is beautiful and unbelievable artwork,” Thomas said.

The event helped to shine a light on often overlooked artists and untold stories.

"Now it is exciting to see more women, and creators of color having their stories created and told, and I think it makes a difference in terms of the next generation,” said artist David G. Brown.

Jones says all of the colorful representation is inspiring.

"A couple of people were almost in tears because they had never seen anything like this before,” Jones said.

The event will also take place Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Balboa Park from the World beat Center.