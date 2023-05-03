New shuttle service expected to arise in Pacific Beach summer 2023

A new shuttle service program could be coming to Pacific Beach, but some of the money to fund it will come from more parking meters.

SAN DIEGO — Heading to the boardwalk in Pacific Beach could soon be a shuttle ride away.

A new transportation service is in the works to help alleviate some traffic congestion and the limited parking space.

It's not uncommon to see several cars circle Garnet Avenue to find a parking space.

The lack of parking and traffic congestion can sometimes be a pain for those driving to Pacific Beach.

There is alternative transportation, but even the Balboa Avenue trolley station is 11 minutes from shore.

A new shuttle service program being lobbied by local leaders aims to solve these problems by providing a reliable connection from the trolley station to the shore.

“In the past, solutions to increasing access have been parking lots, but it's an outdated concept, where you take land that can be used for housing or business.,” said Charlie Nieto, the president of Pacific Beach Town Council.

However, money to fund the program will come from new parking meters placed in most of PB’s coastal business district.

That means hundreds of new meters at prime parking spots that locals say are already difficult to park because some are just 2-hour parking spaces.

Local leaders say they recognize the concerns of parking meters but want to encourage people to take mass transit to get to the beach.

It could alleviate road congestion near the beach and make parking easier to find.

“What's nice about this experience is that it's only temporary,” said Nieto.

Officials also said the shuttle would be quick and easy to use; they will have space for surfboards and other beach gear.

Some details about the shuttle are still being decided, but the program is set to launch in the summer.