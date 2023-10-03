x
SIG alert issued after pedestrian found dead on I-805 N

CHP issued the SIG alert shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday when a pedestrian was found dead on Interstate 805 North.
SAN DIEGO — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian's body was found in the first lane of Interstate 805 Tuesday morning. 

According to CHP, the incident happened around 4:38 a.m. when a black Chevy pickup truck hit the body while it was on the road. 

The San Diego Medical Examiner's Office arrived on the scene shortly before 5 a.m. A SIG alert was issued shortly afterward and is in effect for two hours. 

The northbound section of Interstate 15 transition road was closed shortly after 5 a.m. 

