SIG alert issued after pedestrian found dead on I-805 N

SAN DIEGO — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian's body was found in the first lane of Interstate 805 Tuesday morning.

According to CHP, the incident happened around 4:38 a.m. when a black Chevy pickup truck hit the body while it was on the road.

The San Diego Medical Examiner's Office arrived on the scene shortly before 5 a.m. A SIG alert was issued shortly afterward and is in effect for two hours.